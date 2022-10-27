"Whoever casts the shadow of BJP, forgets humanity": Jayant Singh's jibe at Delhi CM

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) party leader and Rajya Sabha member Jayant Singh on Wednesday took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his appeal to the Centre to include photos of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi on currency notes.

Taking to Twitter, Singh questioned why can't the picture of Guru Gobind Singh ji be included on the currency notes.

"Why not the picture of Guru Gobind Singh ji? Why not the Mahatmas (Dr B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh) whose picture is behind Kejriwal ji? Whoever casts the shadow of BJP forgets humanity," Singh tweeted.

"The question is not what picture is printed on the Indian rupee note. The questions are about inflation, the dollar value of the rupee, unemployment, and the crippling economy! The biggest question is, who is in luck with this note today, and after all, what is the value of that note relative to inflation,' Jayant said in another tweet.

Reacting to the same, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "He is B team of BJP and RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me," Dikshit told ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider including the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes in India to "improve the economic situation of the country".

"Today I appeal to the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Indian currency there is a photo of Gandhi ji, let that be, on the other side of currency, a photo of Shri Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji should be put. "As I said we have to make lot of effort to improve the economic situation of our country. But also with that, we need blessings from Gods and Goddesses. The whole country will get blessings if on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji on one side and Gandhi ji on other side," Kejriwal said in his address.

"If Indonesia can do it; choose Ganesh Ji, so can we... I will write to the Centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it... we need the almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country," Kejriwal said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor