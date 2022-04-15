'Why accepting resignation if he is innocent': Shivakumar on CM Bommai confirming Eshwarappa's resignation

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday took a pot shot at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after the latter confirmed that Minister KS Eshwarappa will tender his resignation from his ministerial post on Friday following allegations of corruption.

"The protest is not for his resignation (KS Eshwarappa) but against corruption. CM said (Eshwarappa) has not done anything wrong. If he didn't do anything then why are you accepting his resignation?", said Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

Addressing the reporters here, Bommai said, "Eshwarappa has decided to resign on his own. He will tender his resignation today evening. He has expressed that he will come out from all allegations soon. The police will investigate the matter from all angles."

"No need for the Opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe," the Chief Minister said.

Congress has demanded the Eshwarappa's arrest in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil who had alleged corruption by the minister. "Resignation is not a solution. A case of corruption has to be registered, then he has to be arrested," said Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday.

Deceased contractor Santosh Patil had accused the Minister Eshwarappa of corruption. He was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor