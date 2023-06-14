'Why can't I become CM', says Minister Parameshwara, exposing faultlines in K'taka Cong govt

Bengaluru, June 14 Karnataka Minister for Home and prominent Dalit leader Dr. G. Parameshwara's statements on Dalits being deprived of the post of Chief Minister in the state has not only triggered the Dalit CM debate but also revealed that all is not well within the Congress government.

"When I was the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), even after bringing the party to power in 2013, I could not become the CM. Though the party achieved success under my leadership, no one gave the credit to me. I also did not claim. In 2018, the party had to taste defeat as it neglected Dalits. The so-called big leaders, who neglected the community, had to be taught a lesson in the elections," said Parameshwar.

He said this while addressing the Scheduled Castes congregation organised by various Dalit groups at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The minister further claimed that intentionally Dalit leaders are being denied the post of the CM in the party. "Why can't I, or Minister for Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa become Chief Ministers?" Parameshwara stated. "We have to shed inferiority and get united," he gave a call to Dalit leaders.

Sources in the Congress said that the party is worried about the development and watching the turn of events carefully in Karnataka.

The party is worried over the development as it might threaten the unity of the party which is looking formidable at present. Dalits and other backward classes had rallied behind the Congress during the recent Assembly polls and the party is not ready to take the risk of losing the vote bank on any count, especially before the Lok Sabha and Bengaluru civic polls.

The high command has managed to broker peace between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM and state President D.K. Shivakumar. The duo seems to be strongly going ahead, and the BJP has not able to get the momentum even one month after the elections.

Parameshwara is one of the prominent Dalit leaders and senior Congressman, who never changed his loyalty in his career.

It is an open secret in the state political corridors that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ensured the defeat of Parameshwara in state Assembly election of 2013 to wrestle the post of CM. Parameshwara, who was the state party president then, was not considered for the post following his defeat. Sources stated Parameshwara is not happy and still remembers the betrayal handed over to him.

"When I was the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), even after bringing the party to power in 2013, I could not become the CM. Though the party achieved success under my leadership, no one gave the credit to me. I also did not claim. In 2018, the party had to taste defeat as it neglected Dalits. The so-called big leaders, who neglected the community, had to be taught a lesson in the elections," Parameshwar stated.

He further claimed that intentionally Dalit leaders are being denied the post of the CM in the party. "Why can't I, or Minister for Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa become Chief Ministers?" Parameshwara stated. "We have to shed inferiority and get united," he gave a call to Dalit leaders.

Sources in the Congress said that the party is worried about the development and watching the turn of events carefully in Karnataka.

Karnataka state has never had a Dalit CM after Independence. Though prominent leaders emerged from the community, including Mallikarjun Kharge, no one made it to the CM's post.

Mallikarjun Kharge missed the opportunity by a whisker when the JD(S)- Congress coalition government came to power in 2004. Sources said that though Congress party was keen to make Mallikarjun Kharge as the CM, the JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda favoured the late Dharam Singh. Congress came to power in the 2013 election and Parameshewar was the party president. He lost the opportunity as he lost elections from the Koratagere seat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor