"Why do we need him?" Congress leader targets BJP on completion of nine years of governance

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Tuesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party on the completion of nine years of governance at the Centre and questioned what the Prime Minister has done in these years.

Talking to ANI, Vallabh said, "Why do we need him (PM Modi)? Poverty has increased, unemployment has increased, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has weakened. What has he done in the past nine years?"

Hitting out at the BJP, Vallabh said that the party's national president JP Nadda should give one reason stating the need for PM Modi as he has not completed even one scheme which he started.

"I would ask JP Nada to give one reason why we need him again...PM Modi has not completed even one scheme which he started," Vallabh alleged

Significantly, the Bharatiya Janata Party, on the completion of 9 years of the Modi government, is holding a mega public campaign under which the leaders of the party are communicating with the public regarding the work done by them in the past 9 years. The party completed its 9 years on May 30.

