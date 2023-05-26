'Why does Congress hate Indian traditions, culture so much?': Amit Shah on Sengol controversy

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Training his guns at the grand old party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the 'Sengol' given to former Prime Minister Pandit Nehru was banished to a museum as a 'walking stick'.

Shah in a series of tweets questioned and asked why Congress hates Indian traditions and culture.

"Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolize India's freedom but it was banished to a museum as a 'walking stick'," Tweeted Shah.

He further said that Congress needs to reflect on its behaviour as the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India's freedom.

"Now, Congress has heaped another shameful insult. The Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, itself spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India's freedom. Congress is calling Adheenam's history BOGUS! Congress needs to reflect on their behaviour," read his tweet.

While, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that there is no documented evidence of Mountbatten, Rajaji and Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India.

"All claims to this effect are plain and simple BOGUS. Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp, and now to the drum-beaters in the media. Two of the finest Rajaji scholars with impeccable credentials have expressed surprise," read his tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Adheenam (Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol.

The same Sengol from 1947 will be installed by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker's podium. It will be displayed for the nation to see and will be taken out on special occasions.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "What connects most parties which are boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building?"

Nadda further said, "The answer is simple- they are dynasty-run political parties, whose monarchic methods are at loggerheads with the principles of republicanism and democracy in our Constitution. Those parties which are boycotting the Parliament's inauguration lack any commitment to democracy because their sole aim is to perpetuate a select group of dynasties."

"These dynastic parties, particularly the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, are unable to digest the simple fact that the people of India have placed their faith in a man hailing from a humble background. Elitist mindsets of dynasts are preventing them from logical thinking," read his tweet.

"The people of India are seeing how these parties are putting politics above the nation. These parties will be punished yet again by the people for their partisan politics!," read his tweet.

This comes after at least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition said that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are slated to dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

