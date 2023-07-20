'Why Mamata Banerjee is never questioned in Saradha scam', Suvendu writes to CBI

Kolkata, July 20 The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, wrote to the CBI Director on Thursday, questioning as to why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been kept out of the purview of interrogation in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

"This is to bring to your kind notice about the sorry state of affairs with respect to the investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam being conducted by the CBI, which is resulting in loss of faith among the people of Bengal over such a premier investigating agency.

"The angst of the general public in Bengal is why the CBI is not going after the kingpin of the scam. The investigation done till now has made it abundantly clear that Mamata Banerjee had orchestrated the entire scam in connivance with the heads of various chit fund companies. In fact, she is a direct beneficiary of the proceeds of crime," read the letter from Adhikari, a copy of which has been accessed by IANS.

Adhikari also mentioned about the Chief Minister' paintings which were purchased at high prices by the owner of a chit fund entity.

According to Adhikari, such purchases were actually meant to launder money.

"Even after evidences came to light, the CBI took no action to act upon them and give justice to the lakhs of poor people who are the victims of this scam as a consequence of the wrongdoings of the few high and mighty," the letter read.

He also demanded that besides the Chief Minister, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh should also be questioned by the central agency as the latter once described Mamata Banerjee as the principal beneficiary of the said chit fund scam.

