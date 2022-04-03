Why Muslim youths are being targeted by Muslims in UP

Lucknow, April 3 After the lynching of Babar, a Muslim youth in Kushinagar for allegedly celebrating BJP victory, there has been a disturbing increase in similar cases that point to a dangerous social trend.

Babar Ali was attacked by members of his own community on March 20 for celebrating BJP's win in elections.

Grievously injured Babar was brought to Lucknow for treatment where he succumbed to injuries on March 25.

Thereafter, another Muslim man named Shahrukh was given a death threat in Badaun district and at least, three more cases have been reported from other parts of the state.

In Kanpur, one Shakeel Ahmed filed a report at Kidwai Nagar police station accusing his neighbour Shahnawaz Hussain and his aides Rashid Hussain, Rizwan, Bhallu Tailor, Pappu Kariya, all residents of the locality, of assault and death threats for supporting and placing a BJP flag atop his house.

The complaint was later found to be false.

ACP Babupurwa, Alok Singh said, "The victim was questioned and he retracted from his claim. Shakeel said that he never called himself a BJP worker. He also admitted that the rift between him and the accused was because of a different reason."

Two members of the UP Commission for Minorities have sent a letter to the director general of police (DGP) seeking action against those behind these attacks and demanded an action-taken report on such incidents reported in Bareilly, Kushinagar, and Rae Bareli.

In the case of Babar, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for his family.

According to police, two accused have been arrested so far and a massive manhunt is underway to nab the remaining absconding perpetrators.

Danish Ansari, Minister for Minority Welfare in the Yogi Adityanath government, said that the Yogi government is with the family of Babar and promised action against those involved in the crime.

Vidhi Sharma, a sociologist, said, "It is not the case of taking action or arresting the accused. It points to a dangerous trend where an individual has to face community ire for making a political choice. The trend must be checked without delay and efforts must be made to increase interaction between majority and minority communities so that peaceful coexistence can continue and the election campaign is firmly left behind. Such instances will only tear the social fabric apart."

A retired police officer, who requested anonymity, said that small incidents were deliberately being given a political colour by the alleged victims.

"I know of recent cases where two people fought on a different issue and then the victim claimed he was attacked because he supported a particular party. Apparently, he was expecting some favours or sops from the government. It is for the government to ensure that political overtones are not pasted on such cases," he said.

