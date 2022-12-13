Will be held responsible only for what I have done: AAP's Tahir Hussain to Delhi HC

New Delhi, Dec 13 Former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain on Tuesday argued before the Delhi High Court that the concerned FIR follow the same copy-paste pattern as of all five FIRs registered against him in Dayalpur Police Station in the Delhi riots case.

Be it witnesses or evidence, the statements are the same, senior advocate Salman Khurshid, representing Hussain, said.

Counsel also objected to the issue of larger conspiracy in Delhi riots being raised against Hussain.

"What is a larger conspiracy or baby conspiracy? I will be held responsible only for what I have done," he said.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anish Dayal has listed the matter for next hearing on December 21.

Khurshid contended that just because Hussain is the resident of that area, he was alleged of instigating people.

"It is undisputed that Hussain's house is there in that area. Your Lordships will also hear an argument that Hussain took his family to another house and then came back to this house, but that's obvious because somebody will have to be there to protect his house," he added.

