Will BJP go for Gujarat assembly dissolution next week and seek early polls, asks Kejriwal ahead of state visit

Ahead of his visit to Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was going to recommend dissolution of the state assembly next week and make an announcement about polls.

Kejriwal made the poser in the tweet and also referred to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) efforts to expand its base in the state which will face assembly polls later this year. He asked if BJP is so scared of AAP that it was planning to go for early polls.

"Will the BJP next week dissolve the Gujarat assembly and make an announcement of assembly polls. So much fear of AAP?" he asked in a tweet.

AAP is seeking to expand its base in several states, especially after its victory in Punjab earlier this year, and is focusing on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh which will go to the polls later this year.

Kejriwal is scheduled to reach Surat on Saturday and address 'Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan' jointly with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) chief Chhotu Vasava in Bharuch, on May 1.

Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

AAP had fought the 2017 assembly polls in Gujarat but could not open its account.

The party had made headlines after it won 27 seats in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in February last year with the BJP getting 93 seats and Congress drawing a blank.

( With inputs from ANI )

