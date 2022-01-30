Will install photos of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh in offices: Kejriwal

Amritsar, Jan 30 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that when the AAP government is formed in Punjab, the pictures of constitution maker Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh would be installed in all government offices, instead of chief minister and any political leader.

Talking to the media with AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann here, Kejriwal said the AAP government would follow the principles and ideals of Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh and fulfill their dreams.

"After a long struggle and great sacrifices, our country got independence. Our great freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to liberate the country. But today we are forgetting their ideals and sacrifices. People are moving away from their ideals and principles.

"In order to remember the sacrifices, principles and ideals of two great freedom fighters of our country, we announced in Delhi on January 26 that the pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh will be put in place of the chief minister and leaders in all government offices.

"In Punjab too, the AAP government will remove the picture of the chief minister from all government offices, to install pictures of Baba Saheb and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, so that every time people see them, they will remember their struggle, sacrifice and thoughts and be inspired to follow his path."

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann said today's announcement will inspire the youth and government employees to do good for the country and the state.

"I am very saddened when an old man tells us that the British were better than today's leaders," Mann said. Corrupt and selfish leaders have wasted the visions and sacrifices of the country's martyrs and freedom fighters. The way the ruling leaders are plundering the country today, the British will also be ashamed to see this.

Mann said that after independence Babasaheb Ambedkar had suspicion that corrupt politic would misuse the power and the people of the country would not get true freedom. "Today his suspicion is proving to be true," he added.

