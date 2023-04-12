Will obey high command: K'taka BJP leader Eshwarappa

Shivamogga (Karnataka), April 12 Senior BJP leader and former minister known for controversial statements K.S. Eshwarappa on Wednesday said that he will abide by the party high command's orders.

While interacting with the media, Eshwarappa stated that he is in constant touch with the high command. "BJP does not derive strength from any individual. The party has not followed the Gujarat model in selection of candidates," he said.

After seeing the first list of BJP, the opposition Congress has become jittery. The people would elect the BJP government in the state, he said.

Eshwarappa had announced his retirement from electoral politics before the announcement of the list, surprising the political circles.

Face of Kuruba community in BJP, Eshwarappa is also a staunch Hindutva leader. His statements such as hoisting Bhagwa flag on the Red Fort, Azaan and anti-minority especially against Muslim fundamentalism have made national news.

As per sources, Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa are contemporaries. When Yediyurappa has been denied the opportunity to continue in electoral politics, Eshwarappa stands no chance of getting a ticket this time.

Eshwarappa started his political career with a bang by defeating political heavyweight K.H. Srinivas. He also worked as deputy Chief Minister.

Eshwarappa had to resign from the cabinet of CM Basavaraj Bommai following the suicide case of contractor and BJP leader Santhosh Patil. However, the subsequent probe gave him a clean chit.

