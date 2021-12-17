Will roll-back the anti-conversion law in 2023: Siddaramaiah

Belagavi, (Karnataka) Dec 17 Hitting out at the ruling BJP in Karnataka, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said the proposed anti-conversion bill is an attempt to divert the attention from the issue of the state's development, adding if the Basavaraj Bommai-led government brings the anti-conversion law, it would be rolled back by the Congress once it returns to power in 2023.

Speaking at a function organised at the Methodist Church in Belagavi against the proposed implementation of anti-conversion law by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Siddaramaiah said the government should work towards ending social inequalities.

"The BJP is targeting the Christian community by bringing anti-conversion law. The party has not done anything for the welfare of the people. The nation has suffered after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power," the senior Congress leader said.

"State BJP leaders at local level are playing the spoilsport in connection with the development of the state. They want to divert the issue by bringing the anti-conversion law. We oppose the bill. In case, the ruling BJP succeeds in its 'misadventure' of passing the legislation, it will be ensured that this law is withdrawn after the Congress party will come to power in 2023," he stated.

One should learn to be a "human being" irrespective of which-ever religion he or she belongs to, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said, adding: "All should live in harmony... what is the meaning of society if it lacks humanity?"

Senior Congress leader and MLC Ivan D'Souza said it is an "open secret" now that the ruling BJP is targeting the Christian community. He also challenged the BJP to give any instance of forceful conversion.

"The BJP does not want progress of minorities, backwards and Scheduled Caste people. They do not want unity among Hindus, Christ and Muslims," he said.

