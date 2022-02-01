Will win Dhuri seat with highest margin, SAD won't reach double-digit mark in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the party will win the Dhuri seat with the highest margin in the entire state while adding that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will not be able to reach double-digit mark.

AAP has fielded Mann from the Dhuri assembly constituency. Bhagwant Mann visited dozens of villages in the area on Tuesday for campaigning.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagwant Mann said, "We will win the Dhuri seat with the highest margin in the entire Punjab. In the last Lok Sabha elections, my margin in the Dhuri area was 30,000. AAP will get more than two-thirds seats in Punjab."

On SAD, the AAP chief ministerial candidate said, "My best wishes to Parkash Singh Badal. He is contesting for the third time saying that this is his last election. Last time also, Sukhbir Badal had said that he would rule for 25 years but his party even did not manage to win 25 seats. This time the Akali Dal will not even reach the double-digit mark."

Asked about BJP's jibe at AAP saying the party is spreading lies and there is no Delhi model, Mann said, "If this is the case, then how did we win in Delhi for the third time in a row. There is something because of which the people of Delhi vote for AAP."

Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor