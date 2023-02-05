Will work for entire state, not just my constituency, says Nagaland Dy CM Patton ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the February 27 Assembly elections, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton of the BJP on Sunday said he would work for the entire state and not just for his Wokha constituency, if the ruling alliance with the Naga People's Front (NPF) is voted back.

Speaking toon Sunday, he said he hoped he could serve the even better than the past 10 years, if given a chance again.

"Yes, I have to think about my people. But it isn't just about the people of my constituency, Wokha. I will work for the entire state of Nagaland, for Nagas. I hope by God's grace, I can do even better than the last 10 years if asked to serve the people again," the deputy CM told ANI.

Earlier, after the annoucement of the schedule for the upcoming Assembly polls in Nagaland on January 18, the deputy CM said the Northeast state was in favour of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"There are no religious issues in Nagaland. It is all because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The whole country, including Nagaland, is taking rapid development strides under his leadership. The entire state is in favour of PM Modi's leadership," Patton told ANI.

The deputy CM said Nagas have great respect for PM Modi.

"If you go to the villages in Nagaland and ask people who is giving them rice (at subsidised rates), they will not say the state or the central government is giving it. They will simply say Modi-ji is giving it. The Nagas have great respect for PM Modi," he added.

The Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in February-March this year.

The electoral outcomes of all three states will be known on March 2, this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor