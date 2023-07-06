Will work unitedly to break 25-year tradition of alternate govts in Rajasthan: Pilot

New Delhi, July 6 Rajasthan Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday asserted said that the party's goal is to break the pattern of alternative party government in the state and return to power, adding that party will work unitedly to achieve the objective.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Pilot said, "Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had called a meeting on the upcoming Assembly election in Rajasthan, and discussion went on for over four hours to discuss the strategy."

"It was a very meaningful, extensive and important discussion. We discussed all the issues...Our organisation, our leaders, our MLAs, and ministers all will work together and as I have always been saying, our goal is to form Congress government again in Rajasthan," he said.

He also said that "we had a detailed discussion on how to change the tradition of last 25 years of alternate governments of Congress and BJP by winning in the state again."

"We had discussion with open mind and we all have decided that we will work unitedly to repeat the government. And we feel that the government has worked on the issues of the people and our party workers will take them to every house in the state," Pilot said.

He further said that "our aim is to form Congress government again in Rajasthan, like we had won in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and here in 2018 and same thing will be repeated this year, and in 2024 Lok Sabha elections the effect of these elections will be visible."

When asked about if his demands have been accepted by the party over the paper leak issue, and corruption by previous BJP government in the state, Pilot said, "Earlier I had raised the issue of paper leak, which affects the lives of the people and especially youths, and how to make the Rajasthan Public Service Commission more transparent, strengthen it and make it accountable and I had also raised the issue of corruption in the previous BJP government. And I am happy that the party has taken note of my demands and has decided to take action on the same."

He also said that the BJP, which keeps on targeting the Congress over the issue of corruption, has to reply over the issue of corruption during their government in the state.

"Our government is serious about the issue of corruption as it affects the lives of people. Congress will make corruption an issue in the election and will take it to people," the former Rajasthan state unit chief said.

Pilot also said that he will perform in all the roles which will be assigned to him by the party, and added that he had taken all the roles in the past from the party be it of central or state.

According to party leaders, the Congress has brought Pilot and Gehlot, the two warring leaders, together ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state.

A detailed formula or proposal is likely to be announced by next week, if Pilot will be brought in Delhi or he will get some role in the state unit.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor