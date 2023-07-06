"With NCP joining, our govt has more than 200 MLAs...": Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rubbishes resignation rumours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Addressing the recent reports of discontent among Shiv Sena MLAs regarding NCP leader Ajit Pawar's joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made it clear that his government has emerged stronger, adding that he has no plans of stepping down and termed it as "rumours".

"It is all rumours...," CM Shinde told ANI.

Speaking about the split in the NCP, Shinde said that the NCP should introspect on what is happening in their party.

"They (NCP) should introspect on what is happening in their party. They should look into their party, khud ka ghar toh toot gya hai (Their own house is broken now)."

"Yesterday I also held a meeting with our MPs and MLAs and our government is getting stronger day by day," he added.

He further added, "Including three parties presently our MLAs are more than 200. No leader is unhappy and all have faith. Our government is only getting stronger. We have a huge support of PM Modi and Amit Shah," Maharashtra CM said.

CM Shinde had on Wednesday conducted a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also said that opposition parties are creating confusion regarding the Chief Ministership of Eknath Shinde but he will continue as the CM of the state.

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may be replaced in the coming days in the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the National Democratic Alliance government.

"The chief minister of Maharashtra may be changed in the coming days," Sanjay Raut said.

Earlier on Sunday NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday in a surprise and dramatic political move that changed political equations in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls next year and has ramifications for national politics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor