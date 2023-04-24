With son in hospital, JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda takes up campaigning in K'taka

Bengaluru, April 24 In the absence of his son H.D. Kumaraswamy who has been hospitalised with exhaustion symptoms, JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has taken up full fledged election campaigning at the age of 89 years in Karnataka against the doctors' advice.

Kumaraswamy has been hospitalised with exhaustion symptoms following a hectic campaigning schedule. He took up the challenge against the campaigning blitzkrieg of two national parties single-handedly. He is strategising for the party from the hospital.

To make up for the absence of his son at the crucial juncture, Deve Gowda, who is not physically fit to take up campaigning, has decided to pitch in for the party.

On Monday, he will campaign in Sira, Koratagere, Madhugiri cities in Tumakuru district which has 11 Assembly seats and is considered a stronghold of JD(S). Deve Gowda will reach Mysuru district on Tuesday and campaign for the party in Piriyapatna, Hunsur, K.R. Nagara towns.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor