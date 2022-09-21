Without naming, Mamata accuses Centre of distorting history

Kolkata, Sep 21 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Union government, without taking any name, of making deliberate attempts to distort the history of the country.

Speaking after inaugurating a museum at Alipore Central Correctional Home here, Banerjee said that to prevent this distortion attempts, we need to conserve history.

"Deliberate attempts are being made to distort the history of the country so that the next generation remains ignorant about the history of India's freedom struggle. In West Bengal, we are trying to conserve history," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister said that the contributions of Bengal and legendary Bengalis like Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, among others, are immense in achieving unity in diversity in the entire country.

"India's renaissance would never have been possible without Bengal. The freedom of the country would not have been possible without Bengal. The British rulers knew that Bengalis were their biggest threats. That is why they conspired to divide Bengal. Bengalis are yet to get over the pain of Partition," she said.

Claiming that attempts are being made to create division among the people of West Bengal, Banerjee said, "Rabindranath Tagore arranged the Raksha Bandhan festival to keep the Bengalis united. He gave the message of united India through his composition of the national anthem."

She added that a true leader is the one who can lead people irrespective of religion or caste.

