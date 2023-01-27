Won't leave JD-U: Upendra Kushwaha amid speculations of him joining BJP

Putting another full stop to the ongoing rift between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and party leader Upendra Kushwaha, the latter on Friday said that he would not leave the party.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Bihar's Patna, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader said, "Even if Nitish Kumar asks me to leave JD-U, I won't. I have taken responsibility and will fight to save this party.

He added that he is disheartened with the current situation of the party.

The remarks from the National Parliamentary Board Chief, JD-U, Upendra Kushwaha came after Bihar CM Nitish asked him to quit the party.

Nitish Kumar's statements came in the wake of ongoing speculations of Kushwaha's proximities with the BJP airing in the State.

Earlier on Wednesday Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked his party colleague Kushwaha to quit the JD-U.

Kushwaha retorted saying that he could not leave the party without his share in the "paternal property".

"Well said, Bhai Saheb....! If the younger brothers keep leaving the house like this at the advice of the elder brothers, then all elder brothers will grab the entire property of Baap-Dada (ancestors) by throwing away the younger brothers. How can I go out (of the party) while leaving behind my share in entire properties...?" Upendra Kushwaha tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

