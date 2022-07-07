Workshop on disaster management and heritage buildings begins at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, July 7 With an aim to create awareness among the officials of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and other stakeholders towards disaster management, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in association with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), organised a two-day workshop starting Thursday.

"The aim of this workshop on the theme 'Disaster Management of Museums and Heritage Buildings' is to create awareness among the officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan and other stakeholders towards disaster management with special focus on heritage buildings, museums and cultural heritage," said a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The participants will learn about the various aspects of Disaster Management Act; disaster management framework and guidelines; Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR); Prime Minister's 10 Point Agenda on Disaster Risk Reduction etc. in different sessions.

On the first day, speakers stressed the need for awareness towards disaster management and imparting knowledge to train the stakeholders to mitigate the loss in the event of any disaster.

They also highlighted the importance of disaster management in heritage buildings and laid emphasis on formulating effective guidelines and response mechanisms for disaster management," the communique added.

