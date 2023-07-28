World Bank praises Himachal CM’s efforts in managing natural calamity

Shimla, July 28 The World Bank has praised the efforts of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu in managing the calamity triggered by incessant rains.

World Bank Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame conveyed the bank’s appreciation in a letter, lauding the Chief Minister's "extraordinary leadership" abilities to deal with the natural calamity competently.

The letter acknowledged the "timely and responsive measures" taken by Sukhu, including personal monitoring and ensuring the safe return of tourists stranded in different parts, "demonstrating leadership abilities".

Expressing gratitude, the Chief Minister on Friday said that Himachal Pradesh underwent significant hardships due to the recent devastation and added it would take at least one year to cover up the damages and restoration works caused by the disaster.

He said so far a loss of more than Rs 8,000 crore has been estimated and the permanent restoration of lifelines such as roads, bridges, power, and water supply is the priority of the government.

He emphasised that this is an "exceptionally challenging" time for the people of the state, and the support from the World Bank would prove vital in the recovery process.

The World Bank has offered to provide full support to Himachal, including a comprehensive assessment of the damages, the state government said in a statement.

It has offered to conduct assessment in collaboration with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) to quantify losses suffered in various sectors such as roads, power, water supply, housing, public buildings, irrigation, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and ecological services amongst others.

The proposed assessment is intended to play a pivotal role in aiding the recovery process and facilitating the reconstruction efforts.

Furthermore, the World Bank stands ready to offer technical assistance for recovery and reconstruction, disaster risk management, infrastructure design, ecosystem services, and livelihood resilience.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the World Bank for its generous support to the people of Himachal during testing times.

With the aid of the World Bank's assistance, the state can embark on a path of recovery and reconstruction, working towards restoring normalcy, the Chief Minister added.

