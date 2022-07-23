Yediyurappa now says he will abide by party diktat

Bengaluru, July 23 Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday clarified his statement of retirement for electoral politics stating that in spite of his announcement, he will abide by the party diktat. "It is up to the party to provide an opportunity for B.Y. Vijayedra (his son) to contest from Shikaripura constituency (which he represents)," he said.

"There is a lot of confusion regarding my statement given in Shikaripura on Friday. Because of the pressure from the people of Shikaripura, I made those statements. However, the final decision will be taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The decision of top party leaders is final," Yediyurappa explained.

"I have given my suggestion. Vijayendra can contest from the old Mysuru region as well. He can win in any constituency from where he contests. I will abide by any party decision in this regard. I will follow the directions of PM Modi and BJP Party President J.P. Nadda," he said.

Veteran BJP leader Yediyurappa on Friday announced his retirement from electoral politics. He had stated that he won't contest for next assembly elections from Shikaripura constituency from where he began his political career.

He stated that he is backtracking to facilitate the contest of his son B.Y. Vijayendra, who is presently holding the post of vice-president in BJP.

"I won't contest in the next elections from Shikaripura. Vijayendra will contest in my place. I appeal to people to ensure his resounding victory," he had stated.

There was a demand from Mysuru region for Vijayendra to contest elections. "However, as I am vacating the constituency, he will represent it in the upcoming assembly elections," he said earlier.

The statement has surprised the political circles especially BJP. His detractors were taken aback by the announcement. Party sources explain that ever since Yediyurappa stepped down from the post of CM, Vijayendra has not been given major responsibilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor