Yogi Adityanath elected Leader of BJP Legislative Party in Uttar Pradesh, to be sworn in CM tomorrow

Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of him taking oath as the chief minister of the state for a second consecutive term.

Addressing BJP MLAS in Lucknow, an emotional Yogi Adityanath said: "For the first time, a Chief Minister completed his five-year tenure and the party came to power once again for the second time (in Uttar Pradesh). This has happened for the first time. It has happened under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi."

Adityanath was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party in UP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the recent Assembly polls, the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies.

"There were several development projects successfully carried out in Uttar Pradesh in last 5 years with the support of PM Modi. For the first time, people realised that homes for poor could be built, for the first time people realised that UP can be riot free," Adityanath said.

The chief minister who is also a five-time MP from Gorakhpur highlighted that people of Uttar Pradesh were firm in the belief that "Modi hai toh mumkin hai." "We have to work together again for the betterment of the state. Uttar Pradesh is the most populated state in the country, there is a lot of work I have to do in the coming years," Adityanath said.

Adityanath will take oath as UP chief minister at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow tomorrow where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP senior leadership is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

