Yogi Adityanth dissolves all units of Hindu Yuva Vahini

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 3 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dissolved all units of Hindu Yuva Vahini, an outfit that he founded in 2002.

Adityanath made the announcement in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. According to sources, the Chief Minister would soon reorganise the outfit.

Adityanath had founded the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) on Ram Navami in 2002 with the objective of promoting 'Hindutva and nationalism'.

In the subsequent years, it went on to play a significant role in his political rise in Uttar Pradesh.

When Adityanath became the Chief Minister in March 2017, HYV members believed that their fortunes would look up too. A little more than a year after his ascent to power, the HYV found itself in unprecedented churn.

Later, some members launched a breakaway group called the Hindu Yuva Vahini (Bharat) amid seething discontent over the group's perceived side-lining by the BJP.

Sunil Singh, a former aide to Adityanath and President of Hindu Yuva Vahini (Bharat), had said the group would open offices in various states to spread its ideology.

"We were side-lined in the organisation for demanding tickets during the 2017 Assembly elections. After Maharaj ji (Adityanath) became the Chief Minister, we hoped that the founder members of HYV would be given important positions in the district and division units, but our hopes were soon dashed," he had said.

