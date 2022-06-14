Yogi govt mulling use of helicopters for tourism, policing

Lucknow, June 14 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to make greater use of helicopters for tourism, policing and emergency services.

Representatives of UK Defence and Security Exports, British High Commission and Airbus Helicopters made a presentation before Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi in this regard on Tuesday.

According to an official release, Awasthi sought proposals from Airbus representatives regarding the use of helicopters in tourism, policing, emergency medical services, advanced airborne solutions and law enforcement.

In addition, instructions have also been given to make proposals available regarding flood relief work, crowd control by the police, disaster management, medical emergency, and for monitoring Maoist areas.

Airbus Helicopter Head of Business Development, Aditya Sharma, made a presentation on the utility of helicopters for emergency medical services, advanced airborne solutions, law enforcement and disaster management in the state.

Sharma said, "Helicopters can be used for law enforcement, disaster management, health and family welfare, medical supplies, and industrial development in Uttar Pradesh."

During the presentation, it was also informed that the use of multi-role helicopters could be considered for efficient policing, providing cover to the new expressways and assistance to the disaster management officers in times of need.

Improved helicopter operations will also help in economic growth, skill development and revenue generation. With the help of helicopters, it will be easy to move medical aid to the remote areas of the state and to reach the trauma centres/hospitals in case of emergency.

Regarding the use of helicopters for disaster management and law and order, an Airbus representative said, "The helicopters can be used for relief and rescue work, distribution of food items and medicines to the victims, and firefighting during floods in the state."

Apart from this, helicopters can also be used in traffic management during fairs/kanwar yatras, tourism and pilot training.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor