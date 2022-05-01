Yogi govt to provide one job to every farmer family in UP

Lucknow, May 1 The Yogi Adityanath government has set a target to provide at least one employment opportunity to every farmer family in the next five years.

The government aims to provide training to 2,10,000 entrepreneurs and farmers in the next five years.

Apart from focusing on increasing the income of the farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government also plans to establish them as 'entrepreneurs'. This will not only increase their income but also provide more employment opportunities to the youth.

According to the spokesman, the government has planned to set up 375 large food processing units. Also, 41,336 food processing units will be established/upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

Under the PMFME scheme, the government provides assistance to start their work in the food industry. Under this, small food processing industries can be started.

The government wants the farmers to get a good price for their crops. For this, it will connect the farmers with the food processing industry. After food processing, there will be no possibility of crop damage and a good price of the product will also be available in the market. This will also generate many employment opportunities.

Moreover, the government is also making arrangements to train the farmers and entrepreneurs to set up enterprises.

