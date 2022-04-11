Yogi meets President Kovind, PM Modi

New Delhi, April 11 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Two deputy chief ministers of Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present during the meeting with President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi.

This was first meeting of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and his deputies with President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi after formation of government in the state last month.

In a tweet, the President said: "Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, along with Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

After meeting, Modi tweeted: "Many issues were discussed concerning progress of state. His strong will towards public interest and national interest will give new dimension to state progress."

Former IAS officer and minister in Uttar Pradesh government, AK Sharma also met Prime Minister Modi.

After the meeting, Sharma tweeted, "Met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and took his blessing and guidance."

