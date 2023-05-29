Yogi to fill up posts in commissions, boards, corporations soon

Lucknow, May 29 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is finally gearing up to fill in vacant posts in various boards, commissions and corporations of the state.

More than 20,000 BJP functionaries and workers are likely to find a place in these posts.

The move will be executed by the Yogi Adityanath government in due consultation with the state BJP leadership and is designed at appeasing party workers and ticket aspirants, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, due next year.

According to party sources, the state BJP leadership has already started the process of listing the vacant positions of chairpersons and members in various boards, commissions and corporations.

Additionally, the vacant positions in various cooperative banks are also scheduled to be filled by the UP government.



BJP sources said that the party plans to get the seats filled by the workers who could not find a prominent position in the organisation and the civic bodies for which the elections were held recently.

UP BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai said, "Adjustment of party workers in vacant positions of boards and other bodies is very much expected in the coming days. It would certainly lend more strength to the party."

Nearly two dozen districts in UP do not have a representation in the state government. The issue is learnt to have been brought before the state leadership recently after the urban local bodies' elections which saw BJP facing a rebellion from the ticket aspirants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor