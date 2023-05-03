Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at WH state dinner was quite good

Seoul, May 3 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday revealed that he was taken aback when asked to sing the 1971 hit by Don McLean, "American Pie", at a state dinner at the White House last week but believes he delivered his rendition quite well.

During his six-day state visit to the US last week, Yoon attended the dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden, and close to the end of it, Biden asked Yoon to sing the song, one of the South Korean President's favourites, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"When President Biden asked me to come up to the stage, I thought I would be given a guitar, but I was pretty taken aback when he asked me to sing," Yoon said during a dinner meeting with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party.

When Yoon grabbed the microphone and delivered the first few lines, he received a standing ovation and loud applause from the audience.

Biden then presented him with a guitar signed by McLean on behalf of the musician, who could not attend the dinner.

Just minutes before Yoon's surprise performance, three Broadway singers gave music performances and sang a rendition of "American Pie".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor