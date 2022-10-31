Yoon's approval rating rises to 35.7%

Seoul, Oct 31 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose to 35.7 per cent, surpassing the mid-30 percent range for the first time in four months, a new poll revealed on Monday.

Yoon's approval rating jumped 2.8 percentage points from the previous week, while his disapproval rating slipped by 2.7 percentage points to 61.7 per cent, according to the Realmeter poll.

This is the first time the President has garnered support of more than 35 per cent in a Realmeter poll since the first week of July, reports Yonhap News Agency.

His rating rose amid tensions over North Korean missile launches, and prosecution investigations into alleged wrongdoing by the previous Moon Jae-in government and into corruption allegations involving opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.

The poll also showed Yoon's People Power Party garnered support of 37.6 per cent, up 2.3 percentage points from the previous week, and the Democratic Party received support of 46.4 per cent, down 2 percentage points over the same period.

