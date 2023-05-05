Your vote will start a new revolution of good governance, nationalism, and development: Yogi Adityanath

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Referring to the infamous Sotiganj Market of Meerut, which specialised in dismantling stolen cars and selling its parts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the SP, BSP, Lok Dal, and Congress had tarnished the image of Sotiganj, but the BJP government has now restored it. Today there is peace and harmony in Meerut, he added.

Addressing a public gathering in Meerut, the CM said, "May 10 is celebrated as 'Kranti Diwas' as India's First War of Independence triggered from Meerut on May 10, 1857. You have to participate in the municipal elections on May 11. A new revolution can be started with just one vote from you. This revolution will be of good governance, development, and nationalism."

Launching an attack on the SP-Lok Dal alliance, the Chief Minister said, "The SP-Lok Dal alliance is 'anarchist' and 'opportunistic.' They are having problems as we work to eradicate anarchy."

The chief minister said that Meerut would have advanced with a new aura if the BJP board had been established in 2017.

He added that today Meerut and UP are passing through a new phase of development. Now, UP is known for good governance, positive thinking about development, and nationalism. There is no place for curfew, and Kanwar Yatra is becoming the identity of Uttar Pradesh.

Maintaining that UP has made a significant leap to establish new paradigms on the path of development, Yogi said, "Before 2014, the perception of the world was different, but now the people have a positive feeling about India."

He claimed that no one ever anticipated that the 12-lane expressway would be ready in time to link Meerut and Delhi. Six years ago, this distance was covered in 4 hours, today it takes 45 minutes. Rapid Rail is going to start from Delhi to Meerut next month. This will make travelling easier. The distance from Meerut to Prayagraj is covered in 16 hours, but in two years you will reach in six hours through the Ganga Expressway.

The CM emphasised that the sports goods of Meerut are getting global recognition through the ODOP scheme. People are getting employment here, and the district is gaining a new identity.

He further added that before 2017, Sotiganj was the identity of SP-BSP and Lok Dal. Now ODOP is the identity of Meerut. The state's first sports university is going to be established in Meerut. In the first War of Independence, the flame of revolution was ignited under the leadership of Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar. The result of that was that the country became independent in 1947. We have given a modern look to the police training school here and named it after Dhan Singh.

Yogi Adityanath said, "Today is the auspicious birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. For peace, harmony, compassion, and friendship, the world looks to Lord Buddha. Most of the places associated with Lord Buddha are in UP".

Beautification work is going on in Sarnath, where Lord Buddha gave first sermon. Shrawasti, where he spent maximum Chaturmas, is undergoing all-around development, including the construction of a new airport. In Kapilvastu, where his childhood was spent, the work of overall development is going on there. The overall development is taking place in Kaushambi and Sankisa from the point of view of tourism.

