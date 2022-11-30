YSRTP chief Sharmila gets conditional bail after day-long political drama

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila on Tuesday got released on conditional bail after a day-long political drama in Telangana.

YSRTP chief Sharmila was granted conditional bail on personal bond by the 14 Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Nampally.

Earlier that day, YS Sharmila Reddy, who was towed and detained by Panjagutta Police while sitting inside an SUV which was allegedly vandalised by TRS cadre, was booked on various charges including theft, criminal intimidation and public nuisance, and later in the evening produced before a magistrate.

As reported earlier, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila was on Tuesday detained by the Hyderabad Police when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She was detained from Somajiguda and brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

Before Sharmila was detained, Police towed away her car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana CM KCR.

Meanwhile, Sharmila's husband Anil Kumar arrived at SR Nagar police station to meet her after she was detained from Somajiguda.

"We have every right to protest," Kumar told reporters.

After being brought to SR Nagar Police Station, the police forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the Police Station along with some of her followers.

YS Vijayamma, the mother of YSRTP Chief Sharmila staged a protest at Lotus pond in Hyderabad on not being allowed to meet her daughter.

Earlier on Monday, Sharmila was detained in Warangal after the clash between her supporters and the alleged workers of the TRS party in Warangal. She was sent to Hyderabad with a police escort.

( With inputs from ANI )

