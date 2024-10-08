Ashok Mali Passes Away: Pune's 'Garba King' Collapses From Heart Attack During Live Performance in Chakan; Video Surfaces

Ashok Mali, also known as Pune Garba King, died due to a heart attack while playing Garba during the Navratri festival event in Chakan. Mali was doing a garba dance with Leka when he suddenly fell uneasy and collapsed on the ground. People around him immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

7 Oct 24 : Actor Ashok Mali, affectionately known as the Garba King of Pune, tragically passed away during a Garba event in Chakan. While dancing to his beloved Garba, Ashok Mali suddenly collapsed due to a severe heart attack.

The tragic incident was caught on a mobile camera. In a viral video, Ashok Mali is seen playing Garba happily with his Leka on the famous Bollywood song "Ghungat Me Chand Hoga Akho Me Sajni." While doing rounds of garba dance, he suddenly collapses on the ground.

Ashok Mali is a native of Hol village in Shindkheda taluka of Dhule district. A huge crowd was gathered to see Ashok Mali's Garba. He has been working as a Garba trainer for the past 4 to 5 years. He has been invited by the organizers during Navratri event in Chakan. Ashok Mali was accompanied by his son Bhavesh. Both have died while playing Garba.