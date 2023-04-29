Star XI edge past SFS by 7 runs

SFS XI’s Shoaib Khan and Amrish Yadav scored identical 19 runs. For the winners, Thordat took three wickets. Rai was declared man of the match.

In a Group C match, Mangalmurti XI beat Achievers Boys XI by 15 runs. Mangalmurti rode on Amit Sahane’s 14-ball 23 to post 62 runs. Aditya Pandav scored 10. For Achievers Boys, Gulam Khan took two wickets.

In reply, Achievers Boys were all out for 47 runs. Imran Mohd was the top scorer with 13 runs while Jabaz Khan scored 10. For Mangalmurti XI, man of the match Pawan Kumar took four wickets.

In Group A, Spartans United beat Badshah XI by seven wickets. Raja Ansari’s 12 runs helped Badshah XI reach 49 in eight overs which Spartans United scored in 5.1 ovders. Nadeem Khan was the top scorer with 22 runs from 13 balls. Ajit Ingle of Spartans who took two wickets was declared man of the match.

Grenaiders XI thrashed Pharma XI by 39 runs. Grenaiders XI posted 95 in eight overs with Dhananjay Acharya scoring 23-ball 43 runs. Manav Tiwari scored 30. For Pharma XI, Kashif Anwar took two wickets. In reply, Pharma XI were all out for 56 runs. Mohd Sohail scored 34 runs.

Sanket Nasre took three wickets for Grenaiders XI. Acharya was named man of the match.