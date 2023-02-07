Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri brings holistic scholarship program - CGC Josh worth 10 crore this 2022-23

We believe educated, empowered, equipped and impassioned youth are the only ones who can lead lasting change in their country. We work to unleash talent, creativity, passion and skills that would otherwise go unrecognized. CGC Josh Scholarship Program is a graduate/undergraduate/post-graduate scholarship program available to high-achieving students with financial need who seeks to attend and graduate from north India's fastest-growing educational institute.

Better and more than ever before - CGC Josh updated version has been launched by S. Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Legislative Assembly of Punjab (India) for current undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a degree in their subject of interest today.

This highly competitive scholarship includes:

- Up to 10 Crore amount.

- Ability to pursue any area of study.

- Multifaceted advising about how to transit to college and maximize the student experience.

The CGC Josh Scholarship Scheme aims at encouraging the youth to take advantage of north India's fastest-growing educational institutions, which would provide them an opportunity to interact with their counterparts from the rest of the country. It is envisaged to provide scholarships every year to thousands and more.

"At a time when life, work and careers have changed so significantly it's imperative that all continue their learning and growth journey," says Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, President of Chandigarh Group of Colleges "We believe that higher education is one of the most lucrative investments a student can make & any financial hindrance shouldn't ruin their chances of building a great career. Therefore, each year CGC Jhanjeri revamps and expands its scholarships so that maximum students can avail benefit in the broadest ways possible. And this year, we have come up with bigger and better scholarship opportunities in the form of CGC JOSH which is now worth 10 Crore."

Launching the program, Arsh Dhaliwal, Managing Director, CGC Jhanjeri said, "Education is the backbone of any country. As part of our Scholarship program, we aim to help pave the road for tomorrow's creative geniuses. We believe in helping young people across the country gain access to better education and learning opportunities for a better tomorrow. With up to 100% funding for tuition fees available for students to join their flexible, programs, access to education is dramatically improved for those eligible. In this, the priority is to create more educational opportunities for people in the regions, those making an impact.

More about Josh at https://scholarship.cgc.ac.in

