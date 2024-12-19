Bhima Koregaon Battle Anniversary: Record Crowd Expected for Vijaystambh Tribute on January 1, 2025; Extra Metro Services to Be Added

The historic Vijaystambh tribute ceremony at Perne Phata, marking the anniversary of the 1818 battle between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy, is set to witness a record turnout on January 1, 2025. Lakhs of Bhima followers are expected to gather at the iconic ‘Jay Stambh’ to pay homage.Anticipating the large influx, authorities have implemented stringent security measures, including traffic diversions and free PMPML bus services for devotees. Political parties and activists have also intensified mobilization efforts ahead of the upcoming elections, further boosting attendance.

District Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase has directed relevant departments to ensure meticulous planning and seamless execution of the event. In a recent review meeting at the District Collector’s Office, he discussed event preparations with Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, BARTI Director General Sunil Ware, Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam, and other senior officials.Dr. Diwase emphasized the need for additional metro services from December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025, and announced increased bus deployments compared to previous years. He also recommended setting up restrooms along key routes, implementing traffic management plans to ease congestion, and installing information boards with clear instructions at strategic points.

Cleanliness, uninterrupted power supply, and establishing a help center and control room were identified as top priorities. Dr. Diwase stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination to provide a safe and smooth experience for attendees. Key focus areas included the beautification of the Vijaystambh area, enhanced lighting, stall arrangements, parking, transportation, health services, drinking water facilities, road repairs, temporary toilet setups, cleanliness carts, firefighting provisions, electrical system upgrades, the Hirkani room, and disaster management.With detailed planning and comprehensive security measures in place, the Vijaystambh tribute ceremony is poised to be a well-organized and respectful commemoration of historical significance.