Bomb Threat at Pune Railway Station Turns Out to Be False; Drunk Caller Detained

Pune railway station which is usually crowded on weekends received bomb threat on Moring of December 8. An unidentified individual called Pune police control room at 9am in morning claiming that a bomb had been placed on platform number 2. The police swiftly responded by conducting a thorough search of platform 2, but no suspicious objects were found.

Further investigation revealed that the caller, a 40-year-old man from Ravet in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, had made the call while under the influence of alcohol. He was quickly detained by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Authorities are now in the process of registering a case against the individual for making the false and malicious threat.