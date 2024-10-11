Bopdev Ghat Rape Case: Police Detain Two Accused From Nagpur and Pune

The Pune City Police Crime Branch has detained the three accused involved in the Bopdev Ghat rape case. Two accused were detained from Nagpur while one was detained from Pune. The accused was on the the run since the day of the incident while Pune police had released the sketch and description of the accused and declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the person who gives the information of the accused.

The Crime Branch received a piece of information about two accused hiding in Nagpur and accordingly, a team was immediately dispatched to Nagpur city and the accused were detained. Currently, the arrested accused are in transit and being brought to Pune by the police.

The police have actively pursued the case since October 3 when a 21-year-old female student was allegedly raped by the three men on Bopdev Ghat in Pune.