Bopdev Ghat Rape Case: Pune Police Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward for Information on Accused

The Pune Police has announced a reward of 10 lakh rupees for the information about the accused in the Bopdev Ghat sexual assault case of sexual where a young woman was allegedly molested by three men at knifepoint. The Pune police are taking the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to trace the absconding accused.

So far the police have collected the information of 3000 mobile phone holders who have visited the Bopdev Ghat area on the day of the crime. CCTV footage is also being checked by the police. Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma informed us that more than two hundred suspects had been interrogated.

What exactly is the case?

A 21-year-old female college student had gone for a walk with her male friend in the Bopdev Ghat area on October 03. While the victim and her friend were sitting at a secluded place on the ghat three men approached them and started assaulting the friend with a bamboo stick. Later the accused looted the victim and her friend and then gang-raped her multiple times and tied the friend to a nearby tree.

The victim later gathered courage, freed her friend, and was rushed to the nearby hospital. In this regard, a police case was filed, and an FIR was registered at the Kondhwa police station. The investigation teams, along with the crime branch of the Pune Police, are searching for the absconding accused.

The Pune police published a sketch of the accused, and a reward of Rs 10 has been declared for information about the accused. The police will keep the informant's name confidential. The police have collected information and CCTV footage of 3000 mobile phone holders who travelled through Bopdev Ghat during this incident.

The multiple incidents of sexual assault have created a stir in the city. Questions are being raised on the operation of the Pune Police. While the Pune City Police Commissioner has ordered increased patrolling rounds in the secluded places and ghat sections citizens are raising questions about the police chowki in the Bopdev Ghat area which was shut on the day of the crime while no police official was present in the chowki.