Case registered for making bogus Approval certificates for CBSE schools

A case was filed at Samarth police station in connection with the creation of a fake No Objection Certificate (NOC) for city school affiliation with the CBSE syllabus.

Sunanda Waghmare (43), of the Samarth police station, has filed a complaint. A case has been filed against an unidentified individual in connection with the creation of a forged certificate of validity.

The Pune Zilla Parishad's Secondary Education Department is served through the Creative Education Society's Public Schools and Junior Colleges. According to Waghmare's complaint, the schools and junior colleges were defrauded by submitting bogus, non-validity certificates regarding affiliation to the CBSE curriculum before July 2022. The Department of Secondary Education filed a complaint after finding that the school was using the CBSE curriculum without a certificate or approval for affiliation with the CBSE syllabus.

Police Sub-Inspector Meera Trimbke is investigating under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Sathe.