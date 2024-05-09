COEP Scandal: Female Student Expelled for Sharing 900 Personal Photos and Videos of Fellow Girls

The College of Engineering Pune (COEP), renowned for its engineering programs, has recently come under scrutiny due to a disturbing incident. Pune Police have booked a female student for allegedly sharing nearly 900 personal photos and videos of fellow female students residing at the COEP girls' hostel in Pune on May 1.The chief rector of the hostel was promptly informed, leading to the expulsion of the accused student from the college. However, the issue gained public attention when some students brought it to light, accusing COEP management of attempting to cover up the incident.

The matter came to public knowledge when a friend of one of the victims, Bhumika Kanade, took to social media, formerly known as 'X' (Twitter), on May 5, exposing the crime. Kanade's tweet triggered public outrage, prompting COEP management to file a police complaint against the accused student. In a press release, COEP announced the initiation of an internal inquiry and the filing of a police complaint.

The institute acknowledged complaints from hostel residents about their roommate clandestinely taking and sharing inappropriate photos. The police have registered an FIR under sections 354 C of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act. According to officials from the Shivaji Nagar police station, the investigation revealed that the accused had sent the photos and videos to a male friend who is not a COEP student via WhatsApp. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing under the jurisdiction of the Shivaji Nagar police.