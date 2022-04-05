Conclave for climate-resilient agriculture soon: Aaditya Thackeray

The Alternative Fuel Conclave is being held in Pune. The conclave highlights Maharashtra's leadership role in the alternate fuel and automobile sector and was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday attended the conclave and said, "We will have a conclave for climate-resilient agriculture very soon most likely in Kohlapur. Another conclave & conference on renewable energy hopefully to be in Nagpur very soon, a conclave on city & built environment & another on the industry."

"The green industry is going to take a huge jump and we can lead the world in that; creating revenue for our country & jobs for people... more such conclaves will come across the state," he added.