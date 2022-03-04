Crime News: Stabbed out of anger for asking for money back

Pimpri: a man stabbed with a scythe. "I don't want you to come back to my house to ask for money," he said. The incident took place on Alandi-Markal road. Abhiraj Jokhuram Kori (28, resident of Hargude Vasti, Chikhli) lodged a complaint at Chikhali Police Station. Police have registered a case against Raju Pagare, Ratan alias Vicky Kale, Kanha Rajput, Daya alias Dayaram Marwadi, Natharam Chaudhary (39, resident of Chakan).

According to the police, the plaintiff Kori had lent Rs 10,000 to the accused Rajput. The plaintiff had gone to the accused's house to demand a refund. In his anger, accused Kanha Rajput beat Abhiraj Kori with his hand.

Also, Raju Pagare, Ratan alias Vicky Kale attacked the plaintiff with a scythe. Then forcibly put him in a white Swift, and took him to a distillery in Markal, and beat him again. Not wanting to come back to my house to ask for money, Lathabukka beat and stabbed him again.