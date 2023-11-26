Farmers in Solapur protest against drop in milk prices

On 26th of Novemeber 2023, farmers dropped milk containers on Solapur national highway to protest against constant drop of milk price. Omkar Sarde from Kandalgaon and Sagar Petkar from Petkarvasti led this protest. Dada Devkar, Dhanaji Nanavare, Vijay Shinde and many others participated in this movement.

While talking about the same Omkar and Sagar said, We have seen significant drop in milk prices.Price of milk dropped from 35 rs per liter to 25 rs per litter.To be honest financially we can't aford. Due to less rainfall we can't rely on crops, Atleast with milk business we can run satisfy our daily needs. At the rate milk prices are falling difficult to maintain good quality of milk.

It’s time to wake up and the government should take a call, we have already submitted an official statement to Tahasildars says Omkar. I hope the government will understand our issues, if not then we will be more aggressive.

What are their demands?

Milk price should be increased from 25 rs to 40 rs. There should be fodder depots Good quality of food for animals Every village should have a Vet hospital 5 years’ Adulteration prevention activities report. Free animal insurance scheme

And last but demand is to set up a committee that will take action against government and private projects that do not pay a decided price.