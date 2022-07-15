Gahunje - Salumbre Sakav bridge goes under water due to heavy rain

Gahunje (Pune): The Sakav bridge connecting Gahunje-Salumbre villages in Mavla has been completely submerged due to heavy rains in Pawan Mavla. Traffic on the bridge has come to a complete standstill due to heavy water flowing from the bridge. As a result, farmers, dairy traders and the working class in Panchkrushi have suffered a great deal. Farmers and workers have to take a detour of 9-10 km to get to and from the other route.

As the Gahunje-Salumbre Sakav bridge went under water, students coming to schools and colleges from Salumbre village in Dehurod, Pimpri-Chinchwad area and workers going to Pimpri, Bhosari and Chakan industrial areas, farmers bringing vegetables and flowers to Dehurod, Pimpri, Chinchwad and Akurdi Bhaji Mandai, Ravet and Vikasnagar It is clear that there will be great inconvenience to the milk traders and villagers who bring milk here. All of them will have to make a detour of about nine to ten kilometers.

Every year during the rainy season, the farmers and laborers of Panchkroshi face a lot of inconveniences as the bridge goes under water. But complaints are being made that the government is apathetic. Three-four months of rainy season are very heavy and there is a big loss in agricultural products and milk business. The farmers and the working class are taking a permanent measure by building a high and big bridge.