“Give Good News of Mahayuti, or…”: Ajit Pawar Playfully Warns Media With AK-47 at Pune Event, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Pune, Maharashtra (February 6, 2025): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is well known for his witty remarks. His blunt statements have often put him in controversial situations. However, these comments frequently make him a topic of discussion. At a recent event in Pune, Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took part in a light-hearted moment where they aimed AK-47 rifles at a crowd. As usual, Ajit Pawar made a playful remark to the media, suggesting they report the Grand Alliance properly or face the consequences. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Fadnavis and Pawar were in Pune for the inauguration of several projects. During one of the events, both leaders held AK-47 rifles and aimed at the people in front of them. Afterward, Pawar aimed the rifle at journalists and the media cameras, humorously saying, "Give good news of the Grand Alliance or we will blow you up." This comment left Fadnavis laughing. Pawar continued, saying, "We will blow everyone up," while pointing the rifle at the journalists.

The event took place at the Nibe Limited Missiles Complex and Precision Machining at the industrial hub in Chakan, where the two leaders inaugurated the state-of-the-art missile and small arms complex.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis and Pawar were present for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate building. During the event, some young people in the crowd started whistling, which angered Pawar. Grabbing the microphone, Pawar questioned the behavior, saying, "What is going on here? Why are you whistling? Stop it. This is a disciplined event. If you continue, I will ask the police to remove you."