Har Ghar Tiranga: 5 lakh flags to be made from 300 centers of Pune Municipal Corporation

Pune: On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, an activity 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will be implemented in the city. Under this, five lakh flags will be distributed free of charge from around 300 centers in 15 regional offices. This activity dt. It will be implemented from 13 to 15 August. In order to awaken the strong sense of patriotism among the citizens, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative is going to be implemented. Citizens have been requested to participate in this activity by hoisting the tricolor flag from house to house.

The municipality has decided to buy five lakh flags for this initiative. Tricolor flags will be available from Thursday (4th) in a phased manner at the Municipal Corporation. Allocation will be planned accordingly. The Commissioner has given instructions that these flags should be distributed free of cost from the houses of the citizens. Also, there will be distribution centers at around 300 places within the limits of 15 regional offices, Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Sachin Ithape informed.