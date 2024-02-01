How Ola Booking Led to Arrest of Ganesh Marne, Main Conspirator in the Murder of Gangster Sharad Mohol

Pune: The Crime Branch team of Pune Police has finally arrested gangster Ganesh Marne, who had escaped after the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol. He was picked up from the Spine Road area near Nashik Phata in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area on Wednesday evening. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amol Zende said, "Ganesh Marne is the main conspirator in the Sharad Mohol murder case".

Gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead near his residence in Kothrud on January 5. His murder had created a sensation across the state. Since the murder was a result of a gang war, the police had a big challenge to catch the killers. However, the crime branch police had arrested eight people, including the main killer, in just a few hours. During the investigation, 16 people, including gangster Vitthal Shelar, were arrested so far in the case.

Ganesh Marne, who was the main conspirator, had escaped. Various crime branch ranks were searching for him across the state. He was finally arrested from Pimpri Chinchwad area on Wednesday evening.

Ganesh Marne had fled after he came to know that his name had come up in the Sharad Mohol murder case. Some crime branch teams were following him. Initially, he spent some time in Solapur, Bangalore and Hyderabad. But even during this time, the police were after him. He did not stay in any place for more than two days. As a result, it was difficult to locate his whereabouts. He had fled to the state of Kerala a few days ago. Crime branch teams were on the lookout for him at that spot as well. However, his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court during the same period. So he was on his way to Pune to meet his lawyer. He and the lawyer were to meet somewhere in between. However, before that, the crime branch police arrested him.

Ganesh Marne, who was leaving Kerala, alighted at Bhusawal Junction on Wednesday. From there, he reached Nashik in the morning. Meanwhile, the crime branch team was after him. After getting information from the technical analysis that he had reached Nashik, some teams of the crime branch left for Nashik. Meanwhile, Ganesh Marne was on his way to Pune. He was also traced in the Sangamner area. Meanwhile, two teams of crime branches were on standby by laying traps in the Moshi area. However, this time he managed to dodge the police.



Meanwhile, the police received information that Ganesh Marne was traveling in a bus. The police then started checking buses passing through the route. Ganesh Marne could not be found even after checking 3 buses. After this, the police again conducted a technical analysis and found the mobile number from which Ganesh Marne had booked the Ola car. The mobile number belonged to Ola. Police contacted the cell phone and obtained the live location of the vehicle. The car was then traced on Spine Road in the Bhosari area. Immediately, the crime branch police chased and stopped the car and stopped Ganesh Marne, who was sitting quietly in the car. This time he was accompanied by two others. Both have been taken into custody by the police.

The action was taken under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokle, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende, Assistant Commissioner Sunil Tambe, Police Inspector Ajay Waghmare, Krantikumar Patil, Shrihari Bahirat and their team.