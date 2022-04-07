I got offers from NCP, Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress in last three days, claims Vasant More

As the loudspeakers controversy heated up in Maharashtra after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques. MNS chief also warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa".

“I will not play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques in my ward. Many Muslims vote for me.’’Vasant More also clarified that he is not angry with Raj Thackeray or the party, but is very confused about what role he should play after the statement made by the party chief.

"In the last three days, I have received offers from all the parties like NCP, Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress. But first Raj Thackeray has put MNS badge on my chest," said Vasant More. Vasant More, who openly stated that he was in trouble due to Raj Thackeray's statement, has been sacked from the post of Pune MNS city president. In a letter, Raj Thackeray said that Sainath Babar has been appointed as Pune city president.

Vasant More's tweet on Sainath Babar's appointment

In a letter, Raj Thackeray announced that Sainath Babar has been appointed as Pune city president. Vasant More congratulated Sainath Babar by tweeting a picture of him.