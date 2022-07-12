Increase of Covid in districts due to Warkari return

Pune: Around 12 lakh devotees from all over the state had participated for Ashadi Wari. Now the devotees are returning to their native village. Meanwhile, large-scale contact in Wari in Pandharpur may now increase the incidence of corona in Maharashtra, so the state health department has instructed all districts to remain vigilant.

Lakhs of Warakaris in the Sati Ashadi Wari from Alandi to Pandharpur and also from Dehu to Pandharpur. They travel on foot to Warakari. This year, the journey of three weeks from 20th June to 10th July was gathered by lakhs of Warakaris. The Corona outbreak has not only affected Wari for two years but also this year without any restrictions or safety regulations. Concerns have been raised over the growing number of patients.

These instructions are given to the districts

- Be careful not to spread high fever and severe acute respiratory illness (cold)

- Increase the number of tests according to local needs

- Keep an eye on events that could be super spreaders

- Pay attention to local morbidity. Immediate recovery if there is a massive increase in morbidity in an area

"Corona is likely to get a little sicker after the Ashadi Wari pilgrims return to their hometown. Especially the districts of Marathwada, North Maharashtra and Vidarbha need to be more careful in this regard. Even if this number increases, the number of patients will increase in the next ten to fifteen days" said Dr. Pradeep Awate, Infectious Diseases Survey Officer, Pune.

